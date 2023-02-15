Sabre: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $160.1 million in its fourth quarter.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.
The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $631.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $673.9 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $435.4 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.54 billion.
Sabre expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SABR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SABR