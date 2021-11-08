A. Back 20 years ago or so, the first instance of e-commerce....none of us — us being the traditional department store folks — were really able to get into the space race the right way. We had lots of bricks and mortar to deal with. We had customers who like to shop one way, and we had to be consistent and it was very complicated. And then as we’re sitting through even pre-pandemic watching the channel shift, watching this digitally-native consumer come to life, we realized....we can’t miss this one, like the industry missed the first one. So we decided to really structure our business in a way where we can win with both channels the right way.