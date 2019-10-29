Revenue jumped 15% to of $12.4 billion.
Sales of Merck’s cancer immunotherapy drug Keytruda soared to $3.1 billion in the quarter.
Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.12 to $5.17 per share, with revenue in the range of $46.5 billion to $47 billion.
