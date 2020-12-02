The online storage provider gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.
Visa Inc., down $1.02 to $210.18.
The global payments processor said volume growth in the U.S. slowed in November.
JetBlue Airways Corp., down 45 cents to $14.97.
The airline is raising about half a billion dollars in a stock offering priced at a discount to its previous closing price.
FuboTV Inc., up 66 cents to $27.40.
The live sports streaming platform is buying Balto Sports, which makes fantasy sports software.
Tredegar Corp., up $4.96 to $21.55.
The maker of plastic films for packaging is paying out $200 million to investors via special dividend.
Patterson Companies Inc., up $4.26 to $31.96.
The medical supplies maker reported surprisingly good second-quarter profits and revenue.
