The online storage provider gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Visa Inc., down $1.02 to $210.18.

The global payments processor said volume growth in the U.S. slowed in November.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 45 cents to $14.97.

The airline is raising about half a billion dollars in a stock offering priced at a discount to its previous closing price.

FuboTV Inc., up 66 cents to $27.40.

The live sports streaming platform is buying Balto Sports, which makes fantasy sports software.

Tredegar Corp., up $4.96 to $21.55.

The maker of plastic films for packaging is paying out $200 million to investors via special dividend.

Patterson Companies Inc., up $4.26 to $31.96.

The medical supplies maker reported surprisingly good second-quarter profits and revenue.