Lordstown Motors Inc., up 98 cents to $6.49.
The former chief executive of Icahn Enterprises will take over the struggling automaker two months after the former CEO stepped down.
SelectQuote Inc., down $6.46 to $7.89.
The online provider of insurance information reported earnings that fell short of Wall Street’s estimates.
NetApp Inc., up $3.88 to $86.15.
The provider of data management systems and software reported earnings that easily beat analysts’ estimates and raised its outlook.
Dollar Tree Inc., down $12.84 to $93.48.
The thrift store operator reported revenue that missed estimates and said it was dealing with supply chain issues and higher freight costs.
Ulta Beauty Inc., down $1.22 to $388.68.
The seller of beauty products reported earnings and sales that blew past Wall Street’s forecasts and raised its full-year outlook.
J.M. Smucker Co., down $3.36 to $123.92.
The food maker said it was seeing higher costs for logistics and raw materials, and lowered its full-year forecasts.