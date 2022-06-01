Salesforce.com, Victoria's Secret rise; S&P, Bark fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Salesforce.com Inc., up $15.83 to $176.07.
The maker of cloud-based customer relationship management software raised its profit forecast for the year.
HP Inc., up $1.50 to $40.34.
The maker of printers and other electronics reported higher quarterly profits than Wall Street anticipated.
Digital Turbine Inc., down $5.75 to $19.68.
The software maker’s quarterly sales were much lower than analysts expected, and its outlook disappointed investors.
Ambarella Inc., down $1.81 to $83.41.
The semiconductor design company’s sales and profit forecast was well below what Wall Street expected due to lockdowns in China.
Bark Inc., down 32 cents to $2.18.
The subscription-based seller of toys and snacks for dogs forecast a full-year loss double what analysts were expecting.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., down 70 cents to $8.76.
The outdoor sporting goods chain forecast earnings for the current quarter below what analysts were anticipating.