Samsung also saw an increase in sales for its smartphones and premium TVs, although rising costs tied to raw materials and logistics dented profitability.
Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic, which increased the demand for its memory chips used in computing devices and servers as millions of people were forced to work at home.
However, the company said it was dealing with “longer-than-expected” component shortages that may affect the demand for semiconductors during the current quarter.
It also said it expects demands for TVs to slow in the coming months as people spend less time at home amid eased social distancing restrictions.