FILE - In this photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff speaks at a luncheon in San Francisco. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne are donating $30 million to UCSF to research the causes and potential solutions for homelessness. The five-year initiative housed at the University of California, San Francisco will conduct academic research into homelessness and train future researchers in the field. (Eric Risberg, File/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco billionaire is donating $30 million to the University of California, San Francisco, to research the causes of homelessness and potential solutions.

The five-year initiative funded by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynne, will conduct academic research into homelessness and train future researchers in the field.

The UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative will also train people who have been homeless as expert speakers.

Benioff is a city native who championed a winning proposition in November 2018 to tax wealthy companies to pay for homeless services.

More than 4,000 people sleep on the streets every night in San Francisco, where the median price of a two-bedroom home is $1.3 million.

A family of four earning $117,400 a year is considered low income in San Francisco.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.