An attendant exits a “Pit Stop” public toilet on Sixth Street, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in San Francisco. A 5-year-old portable toilet program in San Francisco that provides homeless people with a private place to go has expanded to 25 locations in the city and has spread to Los Angeles. Not everyone who uses the “Pit Stop” toilets is homeless, but advocates say steam cleaning requests have dropped in surrounding areas. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco launched its portable toilet program five years ago after children in a homeless-heavy neighborhood complained of dodging human waste on sidewalks on their way to school.

The “Pit Stop” program has now grown to 25 locations within the city and spread to Los Angeles, which is also struggling with a homeless crisis.

Not all Pit Stop users in San Francisco are homeless, but advocates say steam cleaning requests have dropped in areas surrounding the toilets and many merchants say they are grateful for the bathrooms.

Pit Stop toilets are staffed by paid attendants, usually men who are coming out of prison after decades behind bars.

Last year, Mayor London Breed announced the formation of a special “poop patrol” team where each cleaner earns more than $70,000 a year.

