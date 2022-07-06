Placeholder while article actions load

The recent decision by San Francisco’s school board to restore merit-based admissions at the city’s top high school is a triumph for accomplished students and their families. It’s also a rebuke of efforts to weaken academic standards in public schools — sending a message that politicians and school leaders around the country badly need to hear.

The dispute in San Francisco concerned the admissions policies of Lowell High School, whose alumni include three Nobel Prize winners and a retired Supreme Court justice. In October 2020, the city’s school board scrapped Lowell’s policy of admitting students on the basis of grades and standardized test scores, citing the difficulty of administering exams during the pandemic. The merit-based system was replaced by a citywide lottery, a longtime goal of progressives who say that selective admissions policies disproportionately harm Black and Latino applicants. In the first year of the lottery, the share of Latino and Black students in Lowell’s entering freshman class rose, while the proportion of Asian students fell.

Last year, the board approved the city superintendent’s plan to make the lottery permanent. Spurred by parental outrage at the decision, voters recalled three members of the seven-person board, including its president and vice president. With three new members appointed by Mayor London Breed, the board voted in late June to restore selective admissions at Lowell. It also reversed an earlier decision to paint over a historic series of murals depicting the life of George Washington at a public high school bearing his name. (Critics had objected to the mural’s depictions of slavery and the killing of Native Americans.)

Rescinding the lottery at Lowell will likely benefit the city’s Asian students, while decreasing the number of Black and Latino students. Yet even with those changes, Lowell would still be among San Francisco’s most diverse high schools. Bringing back merit-based admissions will boost the school’s academic rigor, which suffered after the shift to the lottery; nearly a quarter of freshmen received at least one D or F grade last fall, up from 8% the previous year. And it reflects the preferences of city residents, the vast majority of whom opposed weakening Lowell’s admissions standards.

Educators and elected officials at all levels should take notice. In recent years, elite public high schools from Boston to northern Virginia have also moved away from basing admissions decisions on entrance exams, in favor of allocating spots based on geography and “holistic” student evaluations. Such approaches are marginally better than San Francisco’s lottery system, but they’re nonetheless misguided. Abandoning merit-based admissions denies poor but talented students the opportunity to maximize their potential, while doing little to help their less qualified peers. Making elite schools less selective could also cause more families to opt out of the system altogether, further reducing funding and political support for public education.

In the wake of the pandemic, the answer to the crisis facing America’s students is more rigor, not less. Rather than lowering academic standards, policy makers should focus on ensuring more students have the tools to meet them. That requires using assessments to measure student progress, recruiting and training higher-quality teachers, and promoting innovation through expansion of charter schools. Added resources should be devoted to identifying gifted and talented students from disadvantaged backgrounds and providing them with more challenging academic programs.

The return of merit-based admissions in San Francisco shows that even in the country’s most progressive areas, parents want the best public schools to stay that way — and are succeeding in making their voices heard. That’s reason enough to cheer.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

