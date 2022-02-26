The word “sanction” has twin meanings that share a common root but tug in different directions. As a verb, to sanction is to approve or permit. (“The board sanctioned the spin-off.”) But as a noun a sanction is a penalty imposed for breaking the law or other rule. And when used in international affairs — as in the debate over Ukraine policy — the word signifies, in the dry language of the Oxford English Dictionary, “economic or military action taken by a state or alliance of states against another as a coercive measure.”

That now-common use of the word sanction is recent, but economic sanctions as a tool are ancient. During the Peloponnesian War, Athens declared an embargo against those Greek city-states that refused to take its side. One scholar traces the notion back to Eden, applying the term to God’s punishment of Adam and Eve for their disobedience.

At a more formal level, what we now think of as sanctions evolved from what used to be known in international law as the “pacific blockade” — the use of ships to curtail the target country’s trade without quite going to war. Most scholars date this practice to 1827, when major European powers sent their fleets to prevent Turkey and Egypt from reinforcing their forces in Greece.

Although we nowadays think of sanctions and blockades as different tools, the distinction is relatively new. In our interconnected era, one nation can freeze another’s commerce without sending a single member of its armed forces into harm’s way. That’s the modern way; and it’s more or less how the Biden administration hopes to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

But now imagine a world in which the only way money or goods can move any distance is by water — a world in which communication over long distances is difficult and slow. In that world, if one country wants to punish another without going to war, few mechanisms are available apart from sending armed ships.

Without the fleet, economic pressure was meaningless. In 1851, the abolitionist Henry Bibb proposed to end slavery by boycotting all produce from the South. But his vision wasn’t realized until the Civil War, when the Union outlawed the purchase of most Southern goods without special permission ... and enforced the rule by instituting a blockade.

Yet nobody at the time used the term “sanction” to describe this interference with commerce. Despite the availability of the word as a synonym for punishment, it was applied if at all only in the other sense — the sense of permission. In 1888, for example, the ruler of Zanzibar said publicly that the blockade of his nation by Germany and Britain was done with his “sanction.” That he had little choice shouldn’t distract from his choice of word.

In fact, although sanction in reference to punishment can be traced to the 16th century, sanction in reference to an act of one or more states to force another to change its behavior without going to war is a 20th-century coinage. The OED’s earliest citation is 1919, but the term was already in formal usage by 1912, when the sociologist André de Maday delivered a lecture in Geneva on “Economic Sanctions in Case of Violation of International Law.” De Maday was probably inspired by the international lawyer Albert E. Hogan’s 1908 book, “Pacific Blockades.” Despite the title, Hogan’s book also provides the precursor of our modern use of the term “sanction”:

The only sanction known to International Law is force, and if states will not conduct their affairs in accordance with ordinary usage and courtesy, forcible means of compulsion must be adopted.

These “forcible means,” Hogan writes, should generally involve “[s]ome method less severe than war.” But Hogan cautioned that what he termed a “sanction” should be considered pacific only if the targeted state didn’t deem it an act of war.

Then as now, some argued that sanctions could never really be peaceful. In December 1902, British Prime Minister Arthur Balfour warned the House of Commons that any attack on a country’s economy “does involve a state of war.” And George Bernard Shaw, in the 1919 book on international relations that the OED wrongly cites as the earliest use of “economic sanctions,” was blistering in his criticism. Shaw labeled “the economic boycott of a recalcitrant nation” an act of “outlawry.” In his view, a country concerned about another’s behavior faced a hard choice: either go to war (“call a policeman”) or leave the matter alone. “The only effective sanctions,” he wrote, “are force and conscience.”

What’s striking about these century-old criticisms of sanctions is how contemporary they feel. Social scientists have long questioned the utility of economic sanctions, unless everyone’s on board and the measures last a long while. Hogan, the founder of our modern usage, warned over a hundred years ago that economic pressure worked only when applied by a larger power against a smaller one. The crisis in Ukraine may test his thesis.

