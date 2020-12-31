By Associated PressDec. 31, 2020 at 9:04 p.m. UTCNEW YORK — S&P 500 closes tumultuous year at record high and with annual gain of 16%; huge tech gains drove Nasdaq up 43% in 2020.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy