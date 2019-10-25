U.S. equities rallied for a third straight week as positive signs on trade talks and better-than-expected corporate earnings reports drove the benchmark index toward an all-time high.

The S&P 500 Index ended the week with a 1.2 percent gain. It closed just three points below the July 26 record, after briefly surpassing that level during Friday’s trading session. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.7 percent to 26,958, with chipmaker Intel Corp. the standout performer after it raised its annual revenue forecast. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.9 percent.

Investors have been emboldened as quarterly earnings have so far indicated that U.S. companies are weathering the U.S.-China trade storm. About two-fifths of the S&P 500 members have reported results, with more than 80 percent of them beating profit estimates. Meanwhile, optimism has been growing that a partial trade deal will be reached soon.

AD
AD

Nine of the main 11 S&P 500 industry groups gained for the week, led by a 4.3 percent rally in energy stocks as West Texas Intermediate crude climbed above $56 a barrel. Technology companies were the second-best performers, rising 2.5 percent.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $45 billion of 13-week bills and $42 billion of 26-week bills Monday. It will also sell four-week bills and eight-week bills on Thursday.

— Bloomberg News

AD
AD