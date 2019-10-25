Investors have been emboldened as quarterly earnings have so far indicated that U.S. companies are weathering the U.S.-China trade storm. About two-fifths of the S&P 500 members have reported results, with more than 80 percent of them beating profit estimates. Meanwhile, optimism has been growing that a partial trade deal will be reached soon.
Nine of the main 11 S&P 500 industry groups gained for the week, led by a 4.3 percent rally in energy stocks as West Texas Intermediate crude climbed above $56 a barrel. Technology companies were the second-best performers, rising 2.5 percent.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $45 billion of 13-week bills and $42 billion of 26-week bills Monday. It will also sell four-week bills and eight-week bills on Thursday.