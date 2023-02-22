Sangamo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRISBANE, Calif. — BRISBANE, Calif. — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $27.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $192.3 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $111.3 million.

