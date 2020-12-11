Vail Resorts Inc., down $13.46 to $277.98.
The ski resort operator reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter financial results.
Blue Apron Holdings Inc., down 3 cents to $7.04.
The meal-kit seller told investors that it expects to surpass its previous financial forecasts for the fourth quarter.
Cerner Corp., up 54 cents to $74.51.
The health care technology company raised its quarterly dividend by 22%.
Costco Wholesale Corp., up $2.31 to $375.10.
The warehouse club operator beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
MetLife Inc., down 36 cents to $47.19.
The insurer is selling its home and auto insurance business to Farmers Group for nearly $4 billion.
The Walt Disney Co., up $21.03 to $175.72.
The entertainment company gave investors an encouraging update on its streaming service and subscriber growth.
