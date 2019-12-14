The developer, Sunshire Enterprises, still has to pay the nearly $15.6 million fine and must also cover $2.3 million in mitigation fees. The fine issued in May for opening the hotel without proper permits is a record for the commission.

AD

AD

The dispute began after the commission, which oversees development along California’s coast, granted Sunshine approval in 2009 to demolish two aging, moderately priced hotels containing a total of 87 rooms. They were to be replaced with a new hotel that commissioners were promised would also be affordable in a tourist area where inexpensive hotels are rare.

But after the demolition permits expired the developer built a 164-room resort hotel with two restaurants, a pool, a gym, a meeting space and rooms ranging in price from $265 to $800 a night, the Times said. Parking fees were $43 a night.

In seeking permit approval Thursday, the developer originally proposed adding a 14-bed, low-cost hostel with nightly rates topping out at $52. After commissioners said that was insufficient, the hotel agreed to turn the 14-bed hostel into a micro-hotel.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD