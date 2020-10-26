The drug developer resumed testing of a potential COVID-19 vaccine after a halt last month.
SAP, down $34.66 to $115.02
The business software maker cut its financial forecast for the rest of the year because of a weak recovery in demand.
HCA Healthcare, down $1.16 to $135.43
The hospital operator’s third-quarter profits fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Boeing, down $6.53 to $160.83
China will impose sanctions on U.S. military contractors, including the airplane maker’s defense unit, for supplying weapons to rival Taiwan.
KB Home, down $1.94 to $35.68
Homebuilders were weighed down by a disappointing report on new home sales in September.
Abiomed, up $6.90 to $288.32
The medical device maker received U.S. approval for its latest cardiopulmonary bypass system.
