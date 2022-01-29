So should I sing a paean to humanity, or a dirge? I never know. But let me tell you where I sometimes go to reflect on all this. In central Berlin, near our office, there’s a park. On one edge of it stands a monument to Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most enlightened minds in the history of Germany and the world. Directly across the street, 2,711 slabs of concrete stretch over an area that also covers the remains of Hitler’s bunker. This is the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.