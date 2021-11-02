Creating jobs and diversifying the economy sit at the heart of Prince Mohammed’s Vision 2030 blueprint for transforming the country. He is to inherit a nation where over a third of the population is under 14, and more than 60% are under 35. No longer can the public sector absorb or afford the wages of most Saudis. The prince is partly looking to the $450 billion Public Investment Fund, the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, to generate jobs and non-oil economic growth through state-backed mega-projects, like the $50 billion heritage project in Diriyah just outside Riyadh featured on the cover of Dubai’s airport magazine.