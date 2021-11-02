Some investors and their shareholders, however, remain wary of the 36-year-old prince. Four years ago — at the very same Ritz-Carlton hotel where a key investment forum took place last week and where 44 multinational companies announced their plans to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh — Prince Mohammed oversaw the unprecedented detention of Saudi business leaders, princes and officers in a purported anti-corruption sweep. The campaign, described by critics as a shakedown, largely took place outside of the courts and public view. It netted the kingdom more than $100 billion in assets and cash, according to the government. It also cemented the crown prince’s grip on power.