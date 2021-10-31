Aramco CEO Amin Nasser described the company’s third-quarter results as “exceptional,” a result of “increased economic activity in key markets and a rebound in energy demand.” He acknowledged some remaining headwinds for the global economy due to supply chain bottlenecks.
The earnings came as the global loosening of virus-induced restrictions, tightening of gas supplies and acceleration of vaccination campaigns have pushed prices of crude sharply higher. The price of international benchmark Brent crude was trading at over $83 a barrel on Sunday.
“We are optimistic that energy demand will remain healthy for the foreseeable future,” Nasser said.
Consumers and companies are using more gasoline and airplane fuel as governments relax restrictions, leading to a rally across energy markets.
Net income refers to the amount left after taxes and preferred dividends have been paid.