The company had announced a sale of 1.5% of its shares at 32 Saudi riyals a share, or what is $8.53.

At a pre-trading auction earlier in the morning, Saudi Aramco’s shares reached its 10% cap at 35.2 riyals, or $9.39 a share, according to Saudi state TV.

This makes Aramco more valuable than the top five oil companies -- Exxon Mobil, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and BP — combined.

Aramco is selling 0.5% of its shares to individual investors — most of whom are Saudi nationals — and 1% to institutional investors, most of which are Saudi or based in the Gulf.

The company has exclusive rights to produce and sell the kingdom’s energy reserves. It was founded in 1933 with America’s Standard Oil, and became fully owned by Saudi Arabia by 1980.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman plans to use the money raised from the sale of a sliver of the kingdom’s crown jewel to diversify the country’s economy and fund major national projects that create jobs for the millions of young Saudis entering the workforce.

