The world’s most valuable company may not be Apple Inc. That crown could instead belong to Aramco, as Saudi Arabian Oil Co. is better known. The sprawling state-owned producer, sitting atop one-fifth of the globe’s petroleum reserves, pumps more crude than the top four publicly traded oil companies combined. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi king’s influential son, says the company is worth in excess of $2 trillion, more than double the size of Apple. A much-vaunted plan to sell shares of Aramco would have put that valuation to the test. For now, though, the initial public offering — billed as the biggest in history — appears to have been put on hold, perhaps indefinitely.

The Situation

The kingdom’s original plan, announced in 2016, was to sell up to 5 percent of Aramco this year, either on the Saudi bourse and one or two overseas exchanges, or solely on the domestic exchange. The timeline has now been pushed back to 2019 at the earliest, with some observers doubting whether it will happen at all. Global investors have balked at the valuation, with some banks pricing a 5 percent stake at $50 billion to $75 billion – way short of the $100 billion-plus foreseen by the Crown Prince. Even the lowest valuation would dwarf the world record for an IPO of $25 billion by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The aim of the share sale is to create a war chest and prepare the country for the post-hydrocarbon age. But the importance of the IPO has faded as Prince Mohamed grapples with an agenda crowded with social and economic reforms at home and an assertive foreign policy. The money may not be so urgently needed, either, following the recovery of more than $100 billion in a controversial Saudi government anti-corruption campaign that saw many prominent subjects imprisoned at the five-star Riyadh Ritz-Carlton.

The Background

Explorers from the Rockefeller family’s Standard Oil empire first struck oil in Saudi Arabia in 1938. The venture became known as Arabian American Oil and went on to discover the Ghawar field, still the world’s largest onshore deposit. In 1980, the Saudi government bought out the original shareholders, all of them forebears of Exxon Mobil Corp. or Chevron Corp, and renamed the company. Aramco has fueled decades of prosperity for Saudi Arabia, a conservative Islamic state and one of the world’s last remaining absolute monarchies. It generates almost 90 percent of government income and built the refineries, petrochemical plants and other infrastructure that form the backbone of the world’s 15th-biggest economy. Saudi Arabia has been the de facto leader of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, since the cartel was founded in 1960. It’s often called the “swing producer” because decisions to increase or trim Saudi output drive the price of oil. Saudi crude accounts for about 1 out of every 9 barrels of global production and can be extracted for about a third of the cost of reserves in the U.S. Over the decades, Saudi Arabia has had a hand in engineering periods of lower oil prices — including the current slump — in a bid to maintain its share of global energy markets.

The Argument

Prince Mohammed envisioned the Aramco IPO as the centerpiece of Saudi Arabia’s biggest economic shakeup since the founding of the country in 1932. But a listing on a large stock exchange such as New York or London would open Aramco to intense and unprecedented scrutiny. That’s always seemed a big leap for a traditionally closed nation that is reluctant to relinquish its hold on a national resource. An IPO would also raise questions about the Saudis’ ability to preserve their historic role in world oil markets and how much influence the extensive royal family would continue to exert over its most prized asset. (There’s speculation the Saudis might take a more discrete path and instead sell a stake to a Chinese enterprise.) Potential investors would be looking for answers not just about the valuation but also the kingdom’s potential to raise Aramco’s taxes to fund more social or military spending. A revamped royalty system — that hands the government a higher proportion of proceeds as oil prices rise — is another concern. For the biggest oil economy, the clock is ticking as nations ramp up their efforts to reduce fossil-fuel consumption to fight climate change. But even with the world’s shift to cleaner fuels, oil is expected to continue providing about a third of world energy for the next two decades, leaving several years yet before the window for an IPO closes.

• QuickTakes on OPEC, Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plans and its ambitious young leader.

• A Q&A on the crackdown on corruption and another on Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

• A Businessweek story on how he is preparing Saudi Arabia for the end of oil and an article on the 2017 arrests.

• Bloomberg profiles of Saudi oil minister and Aramco Chairman Khalid Al Falih and his predecessor in both positions, Ali al-Naimi.

• Aramco key facts and figures appear on the company’s website.

• A Saudi Aramco timeline by Bloomberg.

• Abdelrahman Munif writes about oil’s impact on Middle Eastern society in his novel Cities of Salt.

To contact the writers of this QuickTake: Anthony Dipaola in Dubai at adipaola@bloomberg.netWael Mahdi in Riyadh at wmahdi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this QuickTake: Nayla Razzouk at nrazzouk2@bloomberg.net, Grant Clark

First published Aug. 16, 2016

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.