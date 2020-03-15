Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates afterward said they stood ready to increase production at the end of the month, when the so-called OPEC-Plus production cuts earlier agreed to end.
However, Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin H. Nasser did address the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes in a statement released alongside the results.
“The recent COVID-19 outbreak and its rapid spread illustrate the importance of agility and adaptability in an ever-changing global landscape,” Nasser said.
The results come as Aramco now trades a sliver of its worth on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange.
It marks a new turn for the oil company, which previously remained a private company that didn’t need to announce results.
