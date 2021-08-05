An FBI complaint alleges that Ahmad Abouammo, a U.S. citizen who was media partnerships manager for the Middle East at Twitter, and Saudi citizen Ali Alzabarah, who worked as an engineer at Twitter, used their position to access confidential Twitter data about users, their email addresses, phone numbers and IP addresses that can give up a user’s location. A third man named in the complaint is Saudi citizen Ahmed Al-Mutairi, who is said to have worked with an unnamed member of the Saudi royal family as an intermediary.