And here’s another: If at first you don’t succeed abroad, try another way. Jollibee CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong hasn’t given up his global ambitions. As he told Bloomberg News recently, he still aspires to become one of the world’s top five restaurant operators. Only now he has a larger menu. Using the war chest built up from its domestic success, Jollibee has acquired a number of other chains, including Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Smashburger, the Red Ribbon network of bake shops, and bubble-tea company Milkshop.