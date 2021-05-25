There are varying estimates of the size of the online lending market for businesses, but it’s well into the dozens of billions of dollars and is expected to grow by double-digit percentages in the next few years. Investors and the financial services industry recognize the potential value of online lenders; PayPal, which went public in 2015, has nearly doubled in price since before the PPP began, compared to a 20% gain in the S&P 500 index over the same time frame. Last year, American Express bought Kabbage, which offers banking services in addition to loans.