One is mass testing. The U.K. made rapid tests widely available at no cost early on — a smart policy that prevented many infections particularly as the omicron wave took off. Talk of ending mass testing in Britain is premature, but eventually it would make sense to scale it back during periods of low infection rates, while maintaining capacity to ramp up free supply during outbreaks. Now that people have become more familiar with home tests, it may also be time to develop some that help with other respiratory diseases such as the flu and a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).