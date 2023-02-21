SBA Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, Fla. — SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The Boca Raton, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $339.9 million, or $3.11 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $3.13 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $103.3 million, or 94 cents per share.

The communications tower operator, based in Boca Raton, Florida, posted revenue of $686.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $681.8 million.

SBA Communications expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $12.46 to $12.83 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBAC

GiftOutline Gift Article