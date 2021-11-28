Ultimately, with so many different interest groups driven by varying incentives and motives, it’s hard for Toshiba to find a universal solution. The only option is to find the best one. Could the board’s special review committee have taken more time and done more? Potentially. But at this point, the mistrust is so deep-seated that anything the company does is hard to take at face value. To move on, shareholders and investors need to roll their sleeves up and get involved. Expecting an answer to land in their laps that allows them to vote in favor isn’t going to happen. The private equity firms that were circling the company earlier in the year when CVC Capital Partners put in a $20 billion bid need to create real options for themselves and shareholders.