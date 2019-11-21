The commission found the 9.2 percent rate was “fair and reasonable” to Dominion and “consistent with the public interest.”

Clean Virginia, an advocacy group funded by a wealthy environmentalist, heralded the decision, as did Attorney General Mark Herring’s office. Both had opposed the increase, along with consumer advocacy groups, Walmart and the U.S. Navy.

Dominion spokesman Rayhan Daudani didn’t directly address the rejection but reiterated in a statement that the commission had upheld the existing rate.

