Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is interviewed by FOX News Anchor Dana Perino for her “The Daily Briefing” program, in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Schultz said he’s flirting with an independent presidential campaign that would motivate voters turned off by both parties. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

SEATTLE — At least two groups are planning to protest former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz when he comes to Seattle, another rocky reception for the CEO since he announced his possible presidential candidacy.

Schultz said last weekend he’s considering an independent presidential bid. He’s due Thursday in his hometown of Seattle to publicize his book.

Groups planning to protest outside the theater where Schultz is scheduled to speak include Democrats who worry his candidacy would hand President Donald Trump another term, and basketball fans who haven’t forgiven him for selling the Seattle SuperSonics to a group that moved the team to Oklahoma City more than a decade ago.

The 65-year-old billionaire and Democratic donor is promoting his latest book, “From the Ground Up: A Journey to Reimagine the Promise of America.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.