The vote takes aim at an IRS rule from June that prohibits states from creating charitable funds that taxpayers can contribute to in exchange for a state tax credit. The workaround gave residents in some states a way to get around the limit on so-called SALT deductions.
The 2017 GOP tax overhaul limited the amount of state and local taxes that taxpayers can write off.
