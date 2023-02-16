Scorpio Tankers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MONACO — MONACO — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $264.4 million. The company said it had net income of $4.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment gains, were $4.24 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.38 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $493.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $460.3 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $479.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $637.3 million, or $10.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.47 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

