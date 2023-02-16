Scorpio Tankers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO — MONACO — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $264.4 million.
The shipping company posted revenue of $493.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $460.3 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $479.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $637.3 million, or $10.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.47 billion.
