When Nicola Sturgeon decries a “full frontal attack” on Scotland’s parliamentary democracy, make no mistake. That’s exactly what the Scottish National Party leader wants. The latest brawl with the UK government is more than a disagreement over Scotland’s new law on gender recognition. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Tuesday, the UK government became the first to use Section 35 of the 1998 Scotland Act, a provision that allows Westminster to block legislation passed by the Scottish parliament. While a skirmish in the culture wars can sometimes be catnip for the Tory faithful, this isn’t necessarily a fight the government wants to have, especially if it alienates support for the union in Scotland. But it’s not one Westminster can avoid either.

Section 35 was created precisely to enable the government to step in if ever a Scottish law clashes with UK-wide law or Britain’s international obligations. Government lawyers advised that Scotland’s new gender law — The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Act — interferes with the workings of UK equality law, and specifically the 2010 Equality Act. This sets up an almighty legal and political battle that will run for some time.

The act, passed just before Christmas, allows people as young as 16 to change their legal gender without the requirement of a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria. It also reduces the amount of time that a person must live in their acquired gender before applying for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) to three months (six months for 16- and 17-year-olds). UK law allows for change of legal gender from the age of 18 with a diagnosis of gender dysphoria and only for those who have lived in the gender they wish to be recognized in for at least two years.

Sturgeon, of course, saw the clash coming a mile away. In early December, the UK government warned the SNP that the law would create “legal chaos” and “gender tourism.” If the SNP leader had been focused solely on a smooth implementation of the legislation, she could have found a way to liberalize Scotland’s gender recognition laws without a constitutional wrangle that creates uncertainty. Even now, the government has suggested that amended legislation could avoid the challenge.

Instead, Sturgeon much prefers to lean in to these fights. It allows her to press her claim that Scotland is being muffled by Westminster while signaling commitment to a cause popular with younger voters in particular.

Many Scots have been sympathetic to the idea of gender recognition reform, but the details have been unpopular and controversial, pitting the government against the likes of author J.K. Rowling and Scottish feminists. Nine of Sturgeon’s own lawmakers voted against the bill at its first reading in a rare show of disunity. Some agreed with Labour leader Keir Starmer that 16 is too young (though Scotland’s Labour Party voted in favor of the bill).

Others worried about the lack of safeguards. The UN’s Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls sent a letter to the UK government warning that Scotland’s low bar for gender self-identification opens the door for violent male predators to obtain a certificate in order to prey on vulnerable women and girls in shelters, prisons and other places.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, who set out the government’s legal case in parliament on Tuesday, has been careful to separate the principle from the legal issue. “Transgender people who are going through the process to change their legal sex deserve our respect, support and understanding. My decision today is about the legislation’s consequences for the operation of GB-wide equalities protections and other reserved matters.”

The SNP says the bill contains adequate protections. It also argues there is no clash with UK law, since the new law simply modifies the existing process. The Equality and Human Rights Commission seemed to back up the Scottish government view in April, though in December urged the Scottish and UK governments to work together to “minimize the risk of uncertainty around the potential cross-border implications.” The legal arguments are finely balanced and will likely take the courts to untangle.

Sturgeon knows this is awkward and distracting for Sunak, who is fighting crises on multiple fronts and barely holding his own parliamentary party together. The UK government was criticized for ditching its own plans to reform gender recognition laws in 2020, when Liz Truss was equalities minister. The independent review and lawsuit that led to the closing of the famed Tavistock gender identity clinic for children under 17 shows just how difficult it is to get policy right.

A little more time to debate and tweak the Scottish law would have been wiser. But the gender reform law can’t be separated from the broader political context. The Scottish National Party’s overriding purpose is to secure independence for Scotland. That depends on the UK government eventually giving the SNP another referendum (after the “once in a generation” vote in 2014). In November, the UK Supreme Court shot down a Scottish referendum bill, ruling that the power to hold an independence vote is the preserve of the UK parliament and not a matter for the devolved government in Scotland.

It hasn’t taken Sturgeon long to open up another front in that campaign. But her success also depends on a majority of Scots feeling strongly enough about independence to suspend disbelief about the enormous costs (and the SNP’s own failings over the past 15 years) and keep electing politicians who will push the independence boulder up the constitutional mountain. The reality is that most Scots have bigger worries, but having a constitutional fight with the UK government has always been a handy way to change the discussion.

