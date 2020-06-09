Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., up 36 cents to $29.35
The building products company said sales improved significantly in May as businesses started reopening across the nation.
Coupa Software Inc., up $3.81 to $224.59
The business software company handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.
HD Supply Holdings Inc., up $2.36 to $37.86
The industrial distributor reported surprisingly good fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue.
Signet Jewelers Ltd., down $2.71 to $14.16
The jewelry company reported disappointing first-quarter sales and suspended its dividend.
O-I Glass Inc., down $1.59 to $9.50
The maker of glass products said daily shipments remain weak and it is taking cost-cutting measures.
HanesBrands Inc., down 11 cents to $13.10
The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker named Stephen B. Bratspies to succeed Gerald W. Evans Jr. as CEO.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.