Seagen, Union Pacific rise; Range Resources, Tegna fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: Seagen Inc., up $16.79 to $178.16. Pfizer is reportedly considering buying the biotechnology company. Range Resources Corp., down $ 2.45 to $25.81. Pioneer Natural Resources said it is not considering acquisitions, amid reports that it might buy the energy company.

Tegna Inc., down $4.13 to $17.71.

The media company reported weak financial results and a report raised concerns about its proposed sale to Standard General.

Ready Capital Corp., down $1.34 to $11.16.

The real estate financing company is buying Broadmark Realty Capital.

Union Pacific Corp., up $19.45 to $212.17.

The railroad plans to replace CEO Lance Fritz amid concerns from a hedge fund that holds a $1.6 billion stake.

Manchester United Plc., down $2.11 to $20.78.

The soccer club’s owners are reportedly disappointed by current offers to buy the company.

Tesla Inc., up $10.75 to $207.63.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly seeing big production increases from its plant in Brandenburg, Germany.

fuboTV Inc., down 32 cents to $2.

The sports streaming platform reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.

