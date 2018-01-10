Every time I read a press release from Sears Holdings Corp., I get a sense of déjà vu.

Over and over again, the company announces it has secured some sort of financing lifeline and has fresh plans to wield the cost-cutting knife. It seeks to assure us this is all part of a journey back to profitability.

The latest such statement came on Wednesday, when Sears said it had raised $100 million in new financing and would start slashing $200 million in annualized costs through measures other than store closures.

And yet none of this makes the chain’s crisis appear any less existential.

Sears has been bleeding money for years now:





And the company gives us little reason to believe its financial gymnastics will help.

Sears Current Annual Loss Streak

7

Sears said Wednesday that its comparable sales plummeted “in the range of” 16 to 17 percent from a year earlier at its Sears and Kmart chains during the holiday season. That’d be a disastrous performance under any circumstances, but it looks especially so when you consider that the retail environment this time around was quite favorable, and several of its peers were able to make the most of it.

And Sears’s competitive environment is only going to get harder. J.C. Penney Co. Inc. is expanding its appliances business because it smells blood in the water at the Sears department-store chain. With Wal-Mart Stores Inc. in a strong position right now and Target Corp. looking to be on the upswing, Kmart will keep struggling to attract general-merchandise shoppers.

Meanwhile, Sears doesn’t seem to grasp the enormity of its challenges.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, Sears had $4.3 billion in outstanding debt at the end of the third quarter, about $1.5 billion of which comes due this year. And yet in Wednesday’s press release, CEO Edward Lampert talked about using the cash infusion and cost savings to “increase our investment in the most promising opportunities in our enterprise, including our Shop Your Way network and our Sears Home Services business.”





Whatever the allure of Shop Your Way and Sears Home Services, these seem most likely to help Sears around the edges, not rescue it from oblivion. The same goes for its deals to sell Kenmore and DieHard goods on Amazon.com: Sure, it opens those brands to wider distribution -- but it also gives shoppers another reason not to visit Sears.

When you poke around the Sears cupboard for assets it could turn into cash, it looks pretty bare. It already sold its trusted Craftsman tools brand to Stanley Black & Decker and has spun off plenty of real estate. As Noel Hebert, senior credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence points out, part of the collateral for the loan announced Wednesday was ground leases, not actual property. That hints the company may have already tapped much of the potential of its real-estate holdings.

It could still sell off Kenmore and Diehard, and the company said Wednesday it was continuing to weigh strategic options for those brands. That has the potential to provide short-term relief, but it won’t solve the essential problem that there simply aren’t enough people shopping at Sears and Kmart stores.

It’s true that being on Sears Death Watch has been something of a sport in the retail world for years now, and the company keeps defying predictions of its demise. So maybe it will find a way to stumble through 2018. It said last week it would close more than 100 stores in March and April, making its embattled empire a bit leaner.

But Sears’s problems still seem insurmountable over the long haul.

