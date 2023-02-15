The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Seattle Genetics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
February 15, 2023 at 4:35 p.m. EST

BOTHELL, Wash. — BOTHELL, Wash. — Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $148.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bothell, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.02 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $528.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $483 million.

Seattle Genetics expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGEN

Loading...