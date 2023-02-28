SeaWorld: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. — ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $49 million.
The theme park operator posted revenue of $390.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $384.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $291.2 million, or $4.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.
