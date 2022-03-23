But not everyone sees it that way. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Monday, Jay Clayton, the former SEC chair and my former colleague at Sullivan & Cromwell, and Patrick McHenry, ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, argued that the proposed climate rules are less about disclosure and more about dictating climate policy, a job that should be left to Congress.

It’s a strange reading of the SEC’s proposal because disclosure is data, not policy. Requiring companies to disclose information investors need to make fully informed investment decisions has long been a bedrock principle of U.S. financial markets. The SEC’s proposal merely extends that principle to climate-related disclosure that investors say they need. Yes, as with any other corporate disclosure, it will also aid researchers, activists and policy makers, but the data by itself doesn’t compel any action or policy.

This conflation of data and policy springs from a broader confusion around environmental, social and governance investing. ESG is an investing style, not a climate crusade, no different from growth or value investing or any other style that seeks to enhance the performance of a portfolio. Imagine trying to identify the fastest-growing companies or the cheapest ones without financial disclosures. To ESG investors, buying a company without understanding its climate-related policies, vulnerabilities and impact is just as unthinkable.

In that sense, the SEC’s proposal can’t even be called ESG. Climate-related disclosures are no more ESG than a balance sheet or income statement is value or growth investing. Climate data are merely building blocks for constructing an ESG portfolio, the same as disclosures that underpin other investing styles.

Some will say it’s unfair to compare financial and climate disclosures because financial data can be objectively measured whereas climate-related information cannot. That’s a misunderstanding of both financial and climate data. Financial statements are far from hard numbers; they involve myriad judgments and estimates around income and expense and the value of assets. Companies’ annual reports also include long narratives that describe qualitative aspects of their business and the assumptions that go into their financial statements. Climate disclosures would be no different.

It’s important to clear up the confusion about climate disclosure because investors will demand more ESG-related data in the coming years. That demand comes not only from the U.S. but around the world. At least 25 countries already require ESG-related disclosure, including much of Europe, Canada, Australia and India. Non-U.S. investors have a sizable stake in U.S. markets, and they will want similar disclosures from U.S. companies.

In fact, the demand is already so great that many companies voluntarily disclose ESG-related information. That trend will continue with or without the SEC, but standardized disclosure rules benefit both companies and investors: Companies receive needed guidance on what investors want, and investors receive consistent and comparable data across companies and time periods, all accessible in a single place. So it makes sense for the SEC, consulting with companies and investors, to advance ESG-related disclosure.

There will always be disagreement about what and how much disclosure to require, as there has been since the SEC’s founding in the 1930s, and the rules will be updated and refined over time. Nevertheless, whatever your view of ESG or climate risk, the free flow of information is critical to well-functioning markets, and the SEC’s power to compel disclosure is never better used than when responding to the express needs of investors.

