Select Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $27.5 million.
The hospital and rehabilitation center operator posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $159 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.33 billion.
Select Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.5 billion to $6.7 billion.
