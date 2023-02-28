Sempra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Sempra Energy (SRE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $449 million. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.35 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The natural gas and electricity provider posted revenue of $3.46 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.81 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.14 billion, or $6.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.44 billion.

Sempra expects full-year earnings to be $8.60 to $9.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRE

GiftOutline Gift Article