SenseTime Group Inc. shares took a battering Thursday, dropping as much as 51% and falling below the company’s December listing price. The expiry of a lockup on shares amid low trading liquidity is a logical explanation, but that masks broader challenges for the Chinese artificial intelligence company. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Early backers and cornerstone investors, who have been holding shares for years, are naturally inclined to cash out. But a key reason to sell a stock is if you think there’s limited upside. A slowing Chinese economy, US sanctions, and the company’s heavy reliance on government contracts don’t bode well.

“There were concerns on growth outlook and earnings potential during the IPO,” Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Marvin Chen told Bloomberg News. While a series of regulatory measures against Chinese tech giants, including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., appear to be nearing an end, SenseTime’s troubles are in a different category altogether.

Three years ago, the US government placed a ban on eight Chinese companies because of Beijing’s the authoritarian crackdown and alleged human-rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim population in the far-west Xinjiang region. China has repeatedly denied such accusations.

SenseTime and fellow AI company Megvii Technology Ltd. were on Washington’s list. Its embargo at the time required US companies to get prior approval to sell components or finished products to affected entities. Communications giant Huawei Technologies Ltd. has suffered from similar restrictions.

While US buyers are not a major source of revenue, preventing SenseTime from procuring the best chips, electronics and software limits its ability to maintain a position at the cutting edge of a fast-moving field. Chinese semiconductor companies still trail Taiwan and the US, making them unable to close the technology gap. While nominally a software and services company, a large proportion of SenseTime’s business comes from selling and installing hardware.

For that reason, US sanctions likely hit the company hard. Revenue growth slowed from 63% in 2019 to 14% in 2020 while rebounding to 36% last year. Much of its sales, however, are connected to government contracts primarily related to various forms of surveillance and tracking.

SenseTime’s Smart City business, for example, has 140 municipalities on its client list and comprises almost half the company’s revenue. These projects are largely based on setting up cameras and sensors around a city, then using software to keep tabs on people and vehicles. Even products within the Smart Business division, whose clients are private and state-backed companies, center primarily around controlling and authenticating humans for access to buildings.

In highly controlled China, selling the tools of surveillance ought to be a lucrative gig. Turns out, it’s not. SenseTime’s gross margins are shrinking and its operating-loss margin is widening.

At the same time, there’s little indication that the company has broken out of its little niche of image recognition, an important yet only minor subset of a much wider artificial intelligence discipline that includes robotics and natural-language processing.

Insiders and early investors are likely well aware of these limitations, which may account for recent selling action, given that many constraints on them cashing out have been lifted. It’s possible that revenue will accelerate, and profitability improve, with the help of further image-recognition based surveillance contracts. But that simply proves that SenseTime has strayed a long way from its early promise of being a global technology leader in the booming AI industry. Investors will value it accordingly.

