But compared with the reach of chaebol, Naver, Kakao and affiliates like KakaoBank Corp. are mere minnows. Samsung Electronics’ $201 billion in revenue last year was more than double nearest rival Hyundai Motor Co., ahead of conglomerate SK Inc. and LG Electronics. Two of those, Samsung and LG, stand to be major beneficiaries of this harsher stance on overseas technology giants. It’s not like Seoul had been in a hurry to tame the big names, anyway. It seems like a mighty coincidence that the free-choice law, which passed in August, comes right as Google was preparing to end a fee exemption for the country which had stood for years, meaning that it would start charging the same 30% commission on apps levied elsewhere. And just two weeks after the National Assembly signed off, a long-standing dispute between Epic Games Inc., known best for its Fortnite titles, and Apple came to a head in the U.S. In that case, a federal judge ruled that the iPhone maker had engaged in anti-competitive conduct by preventing consumers from using external payment methods for mobile apps.