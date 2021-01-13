The issue of racial bias has taken on more importance for companies in the wake of nationwide protests over police brutality last summer after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
As part of the plan, Sephora, a division of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, plans to double the assortment of Black-owned brands to 16 by the end of 2021. It will also prominently feature and advertise Black-owned brands through a dedicated tab on the Sephora website, which is already in progress. It also plans to roll out a new greeting system for shoppers across all stores to ensure a more consistent experience.
Among other changes: Sephora will also reduce the presence of third-party security officers at its 500 U.S. stores and use more in-house specialists, with the goal of minimizing shoppers’ concerns about policing.
“We know we are in a strong position to influence positive changes in the retail industry and society at large and it’s our responsibility to step up,” said Jean-Andre Rougeot, president and CEO of Sephora Americas, in a statement.
