The partnership announced Tuesday, stands to benefit both retailers as the coronavirus pandemic upends shopping habits. Kohl’s, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, has struggled during the pandemic and is looking to draw new and younger customers. Cosmetics chains have been hurt as people consolidate trips to stores to lower their risk exposure.
The Sephora shops will be at the front of Kohl’s stores.
Earlier this month, Target said it would be opening Ulta Beauty shops in more than 100 stores next year.
