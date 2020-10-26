The housing market, like most of the economy, came to a near standstill in March and in April, causing the typical spring summer buying season to be delayed until the summer.
Once economies reopened, pent up demand translated into sales of both new and existing homes, driving home prices in many places to record highs. In July, home sales spiked 13.9%.
New home sales for August were revised downward to 994,000 from a previously reported 1.01 million units.
The median price of a new home sold was $326,800, according to the Commerce Department.
