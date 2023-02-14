Service Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $92.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The funeral home and cemetery operator posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $965.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $565.3 million, or $3.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.11 billion.

Service Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.75 per share.

