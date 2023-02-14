Service Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $92.3 million.
The funeral home and cemetery operator posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $965.5 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $565.3 million, or $3.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.11 billion.
Service Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.75 per share.
