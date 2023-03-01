Service Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEWTON, Mass. — NEWTON, Mass. — Service Properties Trust (SVC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, said it had funds from operations of $73.3 million, or 44 cents per share, in the period. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $31.4 million, or 19 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, posted revenue of $455.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $247.5 million. Revenue was reported as $1.86 billion.

